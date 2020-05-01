Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Philip Morris unveils Buy-Back system for menthol cigarettes

John Wood · 01 May, 2020

Philip Morris Limited (PML) has revealed further details of its ‘Buy-Back’ system to support retailers following the ban on menthol cigarettes, as IQOS Menthol Kits become available to stock.  

The ‘Buy-Back’ system will allow retailers to return Philip Morris menthol cigarette packs which have had all UK duty paid, and are in plain packaging.

The Philip Morris packs eligible for the system include Marlboro Green, Marlboro Ice Blast and Chesterfield Green.  

The system is open to retailers from 20 May, when the ban comes into force, and they have until 1 July to register their interest and the number of menthol cigarettes they possess.

Retailers will then have until 1 September to return their unsold packs.

Philip Morris will use recorded delivery options for retailers to return the stock.  All retailers will be able to access the system including those not already part of Philip Morris’ retailer programme, HEETWAVE.

Retailers not signed up to the HEETWAVE OPEN platform will need to register via the retailer hub at www.menthol-ban-retail.co.uk where they can also sign up to become IQOS Menthol Kit stockists.  

Kate O’Dowd, head of field force in the UK & Ireland, said: “Philip Morris’ Buy-Back system will support retailers following the implementation of the menthol cigarette ban, while our IQOS Menthol Kits will open up new profit streams and help businesses retain those menthol customers who do not or cannot quit nicotine and tobacco use completely.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6762.85123.84109.82
East Midlands115.29124.60110.05
London115.8260.40125.92110.88
North East113.50128.28107.31
North West113.94123.32108.62
Northern Ireland111.05114.90103.95
Scotland114.06121.40107.72
South East116.03124.19110.78
South West115.00122.14108.98
Wales113.8964.90119.82107.07
West Midlands114.83126.36109.48
Yorkshire & Humber114.40122.54108.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Roadchef steps up services to support tru...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News