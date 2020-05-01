Philip Morris unveils Buy-Back system for menthol cigarettes

John Wood

Philip Morris Limited (PML) has revealed further details of its ‘Buy-Back’ system to support retailers following the ban on menthol cigarettes, as IQOS Menthol Kits become available to stock.

The ‘Buy-Back’ system will allow retailers to return Philip Morris menthol cigarette packs which have had all UK duty paid, and are in plain packaging.

The Philip Morris packs eligible for the system include Marlboro Green, Marlboro Ice Blast and Chesterfield Green.

The system is open to retailers from 20 May, when the ban comes into force, and they have until 1 July to register their interest and the number of menthol cigarettes they possess.

Retailers will then have until 1 September to return their unsold packs.

Philip Morris will use recorded delivery options for retailers to return the stock. All retailers will be able to access the system including those not already part of Philip Morris’ retailer programme, HEETWAVE.

Retailers not signed up to the HEETWAVE OPEN platform will need to register via the retailer hub at www.menthol-ban-retail.co.uk where they can also sign up to become IQOS Menthol Kit stockists.

Kate O’Dowd, head of field force in the UK & Ireland, said: “Philip Morris’ Buy-Back system will support retailers following the implementation of the menthol cigarette ban, while our IQOS Menthol Kits will open up new profit streams and help businesses retain those menthol customers who do not or cannot quit nicotine and tobacco use completely.”

