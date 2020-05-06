Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Forecourt ATM blown up while staff were in the shop

John Wood · 06 May, 2020
police tape

Reckless criminals have blown up an ATM on a forecourt while staff were inside the shop.

Detectives are investigating the theft of cash from an ATM at a petrol station in Grimsby, which was blown open using gas bottles.

Staff were inside the 24-hour shop at the Esso garage on Albion Street when the first explosion was heard at around 2am. They immediately locked down the site before another explosion was heard about two minutes later.

Humberside Police cordoned off the cash machine, which had been emptied of money. Two gas cylinders similar to ones used for a barbecue, were later retrieved from a neighbouring business.

Police have launched a manhunt for two men wearing hoodies who fled the scene and ran off towards the junction of Garibaldi Street.

Detectives say there is a possible link to the other similar attacks on ATM machines on at the Cromwell Road Jet garage and the other Jet garage on Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes.

An officer at the scene said: “We are looking for two males. It should be clear in anyone’s mind if they saw anything at around 2am - there is no reason for people to be out, especially in the lockdown.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious or anyone has dash cam footage and has two males in dark clothing we would like to see it.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Humberside Police on the non-emergency 101 number quoting log 38 of May 4.

