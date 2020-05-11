Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BAT UK launches series of vaping products to support menthol tobacco users

Merril Boulton · 11 May, 2020

BAT UK is launching a range of new menthol vaping flavours and starter kits for its Vype brand. Designed for smokers of menthol tobacco products ahead of the ban later this month, the expansion of BAT UK’s portfolio aims to offer the 23% of smokers who will be without their preferred product a viable menthol alternative.

BAT UK’s new menthol portfolio includes Peppermint Tobacco, Just Mint and Creamy Mint flavours. These add to the Crisp Mint – Vype’s best-selling flavour – Chilled Mint and Crushed Mint products. Alongside the launch of new flavours, BAT UK is also bringing to market limited- edition Vype ePen 3 and Vype ePod starter kits for smokers who want to use the menthol ban as an opportunity to switch.

Fredrik Svensson, BAT UK & Ireland general manager, said: “The upcoming ban on menthol cigarettes is inevitably going to leave many adult smokers without their preferred product. That’s why it’s crucial that we are able to accommodate those looking for alternatives, particularly consumers who see the ban as an opportunity to make the switch to vaping.”

“Our expanded portfolio means we can offer UK nicotine users a variety of alternatives developed and tested to suit their tastes and preferences, and we want menthol smokers to know that our award-winning alternatives are out there now.”

“This evolution offers a significant sales opportunity for retailers who are prepared and react ahead of the ban. BAT UK hopes all these new innovations will continue to help our retailers to thrive.”

