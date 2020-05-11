Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Froneri expands its indulgent sticks offering with new Nuii ice cream range

Merril Boulton · 11 May, 2020

Froneri is expanding its Nuii ice cream range with a new taste experience - the all-new Nuii Coconut & Indian Mango flavour.

The new product features smooth mango mixed with passion fruit to create a fruity sorbet that is folded into a creamy coconut ice cream, and is covered in white chocolate and coconut flakes.

The new product joins existing flavours Salted Caramel & Australian Macadamia, Dark Chocolate & Nordic Berry and Cookies & Idaho Valley Mint with the brand priding itself on creating high-quality experiences with flavours that are more adventurous and creative.

Commenting on the launch, Brunhilde van Antwerp, UK head of marketing at Froneri says: “Nuii takes premium indulgence to the next level. The quality of the ingredients we have sourced, and the artisanal finish conveys the care and attention that goes in to every one of the Nuii sticks and we’re thrilled to be launching our latest addition.”

Alongside the new flavour, Froneri will also be launching a new mini assorted multipack of six Nuii ice creams featuring the popular Salted Caramel & Australian Macadamia, Dark Chocolate & Nordic Berry, and White Chocolate & Java Vanilla.

The Nuii Coconut & Indian Mango will be available this summer with an RRP of £3.89 together with the Nuii Ice Cream Adventure Mini multipack also priced with an RRP of £3.89.

