Blakemore Retail launches home delivery website

Merril Boulton · 11 May, 2020

Blakemore Retail has launched an online ordering website to make it easier for customers to browse products from Spar stores offering home deliveries.

Customers are able to view a range of circa 1,100 products across all categories, including fruit and vegetables, bread, meat, dairy, drinks, snacks, alcohol, tobacco and household goods.

To place an order, customers simply have to log in or register at www.afbspar.co.uk, select their nearest store and start shopping. Once their order has been placed, their chosen store will give them a call, take payment over the phone and arrange a convenient delivery slot.

Blakemore retail managing director Matt Teague commented: “In recent weeks, Spar stores have played a key role in local communities delivering essential groceries to those most in need.

“We hope that this new platform improves our home delivery service by making it easier for customers to see what products we have available without leaving their homes.

"Our IT, Proposition and Marketing teams have done a fantastic job to develop this for us in such a short space of time; it really does demonstrate the agility we have in the business.

“The website is really easy to use on mobile, tablet and desktop devices. Like many online shopping sites, you place items in your basket and the system keeps track of your bill as you shop, so there are no surprises when it comes to payment.

“Of course, customers don’t have to use the platform either – they can still order over the phone if that’s what they would prefer.”

Stores are aiming for same-day delivery, although due to high demand they may on occasion not be able to fulfil orders until the next day. Store colleagues will let customers know when they can expect their orders when they call up.

The online ordering platform is aimed at all customers within two miles of participating Blakemore Retail stores, of which there are circa 80 across England and Wales.

There is a £3 delivery charge on orders. Key workers, NHS staff and vulnerable customers who are self-isolating will, however, be able to take advantage of free delivery if they notify their local store.

