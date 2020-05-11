Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Carabao rolls out 69p price-marked cans from June

Merril Boulton · 11 May, 2020

Fruity, low-calorie, lower-sugar energy drink brand Carabao has announced it will be rolling out 69p price-marked cans from June 2020.

The announcement of the specially marked ‘Only 69p’ cans come after Carabao achieved record sales growth in retailers that opted to introduce its new 'lower pricing' strategy at the start of the year.

During Q1 2020, sales data for forecourt retailers adopting the new pricing strategy shows that all Carabao flavours now feature in retailers’ top 20 best sellers within energy stimulation. The company claims one forecourt retailer saw +127% rate of sale growth following the introduction of the new promo price.

Price-marked cans will be available for all Original, Green Apple and Mandarin Orange single serve (330ml) products.

David Butcher, managing director of Carabao Energy Drink UK&I, said: “Price-marked packs are only effective when the price that they are offering is competitive in the wider market, and many of our competitors are not offering the same value as we are to help entice new customers to the category.”

At Carabao Energy Drink we have been exploring the right price point to use in order to offer great shopper value and strong retailer margins and we are very excited to see the in-market results.”

