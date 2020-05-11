Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Tropicana adds to 'Essentials' range

Merril Boulton · 11 May, 2020

Tropicana has introduced a new flavour to its Essentials line-up. ‘Energise’ offers shoppers a another option, and helps to meet the continued consumer demand for a juice with health and wellness benefits.

Energise features a tropical flavour with key ingredients being pineapple, passion fruit, banana and ginseng, plus added magnesium to help fight tiredness, one of the main health and wellness benefits that shoppers are looking for, according to PepsiCo which markets the brand .

The release of Energise is part of a wider invigoration of the Essentials line-up. Modernised artwork has been introduced to attract younger shoppers to functional juices.

Caroline Wilding, marketing manager for Tropicana at PepsiCo, comments: “Only one third of British adults currently achieves their five portions of fruit and veg a day. Juice drinkers are 70% more likely to achieve their five-a-day target - so we can play a role in closing that gap.

“Since the launch of Tropicana Essentials, the range has continued to bring incremental shoppers to the category," says Wilding. "Functional juice is the fastest-growing segment within chilled fruit juice and Tropicana Essentials has established itself as a beacon brand."

