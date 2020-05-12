The Future of Tobacco Retailing webinar is available free on demand

Merril Boulton

Turn next week’s ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes into an opportunity with the help of our insightful webinar which is still available for free on demand.

The Future of Tobacco Retailing webinar, hosted by Forecourt Trader and its sister brands Convenience Store and The Grocer, analyses the immediate and longer-term impact of the ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes, coming into to force on May 20, and also considers the potential for alternative tobacco and reduced risk products (RRP) such as vape and heated tobacco.

Hosted by Convenience Store editor David Rees, the panel features independent retailer Kay Patel, who owns five Best-one and Global Food & Wine stores in London, Philip Morris (PML) UK & Ireland managing director Peter Nixon and HIM & MCA senior insight analyst Alice Dolling. To access the webinar, sign up here.

