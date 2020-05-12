Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
The Future of Tobacco Retailing webinar is available free on demand

Merril Boulton · 12 May, 2020

Turn next week’s ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes into an opportunity with the help of our insightful webinar which is still available for free on demand.

The Future of Tobacco Retailing webinar, hosted by Forecourt Trader and its sister brands Convenience Store and The Grocer, analyses the immediate and longer-term impact of the ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes, coming into to force on May 20, and also considers the potential for alternative tobacco and reduced risk products (RRP) such as vape and heated tobacco.

Hosted by Convenience Store editor David Rees, the panel features independent retailer Kay Patel, who owns five Best-one and Global Food & Wine stores in London, Philip Morris (PML) UK & Ireland managing director Peter Nixon and HIM & MCA senior insight analyst Alice Dolling. To access the webinar, sign up here.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

