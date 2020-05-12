Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Convenience is forecourt saviour, says Madderson

Merril Boulton · 12 May, 2020

The strength of the convenience offer in the majority of service stations means the forecourt sector should have a good chance of surviving the present pandemic crisis more or less in one piece, according to PRA chairman Brian Madderson.

He says everyone is pulling together and has praised the government for its financial measures which have been a lifeline for many; with some of the bigger groups saving millions of pounds because of the business rates holiday. He has also welcomed oil company support for the dealer community.

Read all about it in the latest digital edition of Forecourt Trader which is available now so you can get your monthly fix of news, insightful features and opinions on the petrol retailing sector as soon as the issue is published.

The latest issue is available to read here, including the latest developments and advice on the coronavirus situation.

The May issue features:

• Latest developments and advice on the pandemic.

• Launch of the Forecourt Trader Awards 2020

• New ‘legal doctor’ column by Robert Botkai, partner at Winckworth Sherwood

• Specialist columns from the UKPIA’s director general Stephen Marcos; the PRA’s technical manager, Ray Blake; and Chris Judge from Argus Media

• How retailers have been coping, including Retailer Insight feature on Hill’s Retail

• Interview with PRA chairman Brian Madderson on how the forecourt sector has responded in the crisis

• Specialist columns: Money Talk and Service Centre

• In-depth focus on: Fuel pumps; Tobacco/vaping; and Ice Cream

• Under the spotlight: Arthur Renshaw from Experian Catalist

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

