Certas Energy launches online support for Gulf and Pace dealers

Certas Energy has launched Certas Energy Dealer Rewards, a new online resource that offers free access to personal wellbeing tools, learning courses and discounts from leading brands.

Certas Energy Dealer Rewards provides tailored wellbeing programmes to help forecourt retailers and their employees to improve their personal wellbeing.

The platform’s online learning resources offer hundreds of courses to support professional growth, with categories including Business & Management, Health & Psychology and Technology.

Certas Energy Dealer Rewards is available free to all Gulf and Pace dealer employees.

Richard Billington, retail director at Certas Energy, commented: “Our team is working non-stop to find creative solutions to support our dealers and their workforce throughout and beyond this national emergency. What’s been difficult for many people is finding new ways to spend the additional hours we’re all at home - whether it’s business as usual or not.

“That’s why I’m delighted to launch Certas Energy Dealer Rewards to help our retail network and their teams get the best from this extra time at home.

“With its wide range of learning and wellbeing tools, we hope our colleagues will find the platform to be a useful resource for personal and professional development as we prepare for the time when we can all return to normality.”

