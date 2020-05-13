Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Moto gives away 4,000 meals to HGV drivers parking overnight

John Wood · 13 May, 2020
Moto CEO Ken McMeikan
Motorway service area operator Moto has given away more than 4,000 meals to HGV drivers during the coronavirus lockdown.

The scheme, for HGV drivers parking overnight, was launched two weeks ago and is now averaging more than 250 meals a day from the 24 sites taking part.

Drivers get a choice of breakfast, lunch or dinner and food is cooked in on-site kitchens before being boxed and delivered to special collection points.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “We are delighted at the response from HGV drivers who form an army of unsung heroes and heroines who are doing an amazing job delivering vital food and medicines across the country in very challenging circumstances.

“I also pay tribute to Moto colleagues who are continuing to pull out all the stops to ensure HGV drivers get the support they need.”

