MFG displays “Thank You NHS” banner at all of its sites

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is visibly showing its support for the NHS, carers and all essential workers by displaying a big “Thank You” banner at all of its 900-plus forecourts throughout the UK.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer, said: “MFG is very proud of the role our stations are playing in providing support to our local communities throughout the UK.

“Like all people up and down the country, we are well aware of the brave and sterling work that the NHS is providing during the current pandemic.

“We also wanted to thank the carers and essential workers that have given so much to their communities at this difficult time for the country.

“The whole team at MFG wanted to show their recognition and we felt that the ‘banners on every forecourt’ initiative across the UK was a great way of doing this.”

MFG was number one in Forecourt Trader’s most recently published Top 50 Indies in March this year with 903 sites across the UK.

