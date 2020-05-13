Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Moto starts to reopen Burger King restaurants for takeaway service

John Wood · 13 May, 2020
Moto sign

Motorway service area operator Moto is to re-open 27 of its Burger King restaurants for take-away service only.

Eight sites opened on Thursday (14 May), initially just for HGV drivers, to give Moto an opportunity to ensure safe working practices for restaurant teams and customers.

A further 17 restaurants are planned to open to all customers on 21 May.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to support motorway users with the reopening of Burger King and to welcome back some of our furloughed colleagues.

“This is another significant step forward to reopening our catering brands and we look forward to opening more in the coming weeks. I’d like to pay tribute once again to the key workers, HGV drivers and the NHS for the amazing job they continue to do for our country.”

The initial eight sites are: Cherwell Valley (M40), Chieveley (M4/A34), Donington Park (M1), Leigh Delamere West (M4), Medway North (M2), Tamworth (M42), Toddington North (M1), Wetherby (A1M).

Sites opening on 21 May are: Birch East (M62), Blyth (A1M), Bridgwater (M5), Doncaster (M18), Exeter (M5), Ferrybridge (M62), Hilton Park North (M6), Kinross (M90), Knutsford South (M6), Lancaster North (M6), Leigh Delamere East (M4), Pease Pottage (M23/A23), Reading East & West (M4), Scotch Corner (A1M/A66), Southwaite North (M6), Thurrock (M25), Trowell North (M1), Heston West (M4).

