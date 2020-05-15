Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Thieves cut into forecourt ATM in Northern Ireland to steal cash

John Wood · 15 May, 2020
police tape

Detectives investigating the theft of money from an ATM at a petrol station in Armagh, Northern Ireland, are appealing for information and witnesses.
Chief inspector Tim Flanigan said:  “We received a report at around 2.30pm on 13 May that an ATM building at a service station on the Portadown Road, near Richhill, had been broken into.
“A hole had been cut in the back of the ATM and a sum of money taken. It is believed this happened during the night.
“This theft will, of course, cause disruption to the local community. I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 862 of 13/05/20. 
“More generally, I would encourage people who live close to rural businesses, such as filling stations, to tell police immediately if they see any unusual activity in the area. 

“For example, if you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please let us know.  Also, if you see people or vehicles appearing to pay particular attention to certain premises, call police on 101. In an emergency, or if you suspect a crime is in progress, dial 999.”

