Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS reminds retailers menthol tobacco banned from next week

John Wood · 15 May, 2020
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is reminding retailers about the upcoming ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes which comes into force in next week, despite the ongoing situation with the coronavirus outbreak.

ACS advises that retailers will still be allowed to sell cigarettes described as “green” or with similar names to a previous menthol product as long as the cigarettes themselves do not contain any menthol. If there is any confusion about which cigarettes products may or may not contain menthol, retailers should ask their tobacco supplier.

It adds that retailers should bear in mind that there may be some confusion among customers if they request “green” cigarettes and expect a menthol product. To minimise this confusion, retailers can make customers aware of the menthol cigarettes ban by displaying ACS’ Assured poster or advising them verbally.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “It is disappointing that despite our urging, the government has not extended the 20 May deadline. Coronavirus restrictions mean that area managers, wholesale support teams and manufacturer representatives are not on the road and in stores helping retailers to comply, including removing product from stores.

“Retailers will have to do their best to sell through existing stock ahead of the 20 May deadline, and we have developed guidance and a poster to communicate with customers about these changes.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Smaller independents under pressure as Mo...

Convenience is forecourt saviour, says Ma...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News