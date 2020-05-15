Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages starts reopening Starbucks and Subway outlets

John Wood · 15 May, 2020
Euro Garages logo

Euro Garages has extended the gradual reopening of some of its food-to-go outlets to Starbucks and Subway, after starting the process with KFC two weeks ago.

Ilyas Munshi, group commercial director, said the company was starting with drive-thru and delivered services, with a takeaway service to follow.

He said the company was also in talks with another of its partners, Burger King, about restarting operations, but as yet there was no schedule for reopening the Greggs outlets.

He said staff had been equipped with PPE and the sites would be working with a reduced menu and reduced hours.

This would mean fewer staff were required, which would help them maintain safe distancing. Menus would also have to be adjusted to take into account any issues in the supply chain.

He also confirmed that all the sites selling fuel had remained open throughout the lockdown.

In the latest Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies, published in March, EG Group had 384 UK sites, ranking it second. Overall it has 5,618 forecourts across nine international markets.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Smaller independents under pressure as Mo...

Convenience is forecourt saviour, says Ma...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News