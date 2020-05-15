Euro Garages starts reopening Starbucks and Subway outlets

John Wood

Euro Garages has extended the gradual reopening of some of its food-to-go outlets to Starbucks and Subway, after starting the process with KFC two weeks ago.

Ilyas Munshi, group commercial director, said the company was starting with drive-thru and delivered services, with a takeaway service to follow.

He said the company was also in talks with another of its partners, Burger King, about restarting operations, but as yet there was no schedule for reopening the Greggs outlets.

He said staff had been equipped with PPE and the sites would be working with a reduced menu and reduced hours.

This would mean fewer staff were required, which would help them maintain safe distancing. Menus would also have to be adjusted to take into account any issues in the supply chain.

He also confirmed that all the sites selling fuel had remained open throughout the lockdown.

In the latest Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies, published in March, EG Group had 384 UK sites, ranking it second. Overall it has 5,618 forecourts across nine international markets.

