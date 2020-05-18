CCEP reduces prices on PMP cola packs

Merril Boulton

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has reduced the recommended price points for its range of price-marked packs (PMPs) across its colas portfolio.

The 1.75l bottles of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar – including the cherry and vanilla-flavoured variants – and Diet Coke are now available in a £1.75 PMP, and 1.5l bottles of Coca-Cola Original Taste and Coca-Cola Cherry are now available in a £1.95 PMP, which aims to help retailers take advantage of the growing trend towards consumption within the home.

the company says sales of larger pack formats have increased in recent weeks, as shoppers want volume and good value for money, when buying drinks to enjoy at home instead of on-the-go.

Alison Adderley, field sales director at CCEP, said: “Since the country went into lockdown, consumer behaviour has been evolving. While we all hope things go back to normal as soon and as safely as possible, we can be pretty certain of some long-term changes in the way people shop, which suppliers and retailers must adapt to.

“Coca-Cola original taste is the number one soft drink in GB, Coca-Cola Cherry is the biggest-selling Cherry Cola in GB and flavoured light colas continue to grow. By making these much-loved drinks available in an even more appealing PMP, we’re helping retailers respond to a number of key shopper demands.

“Shoppers are buying into snacking and treating categories more often, and growing numbers of consumers are looking to save money in the months ahead. PMPs offer visible value, reassuring shoppers that they can get the products they want, without being overcharged. In fact, PMPs account for over 60% of total soft drink sales in independent and symbol convenience stores.”

Adderley predicts that as lockdown measures begin to ease in the coming weeks, the increased footfall to local stores will bring increased demand for smaller formats, as people look for refreshment on-the-go.

"To help catch shoppers’ eyes at the front of the store, 500ml bottles of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar – including cherry and vanilla flavours – now come in a £1 PMP, as do Diet Coke Sublime Lime and Diet Coke Twisted Strawberry.

"The recommended prices on CCEP PMPs are intended only as a guide for retailers, and they are free to set prices as they wish. Plain packs are also available."

