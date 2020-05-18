Quorn rolls out carbon footprint on packs

Merril Boulton

Meat-free brand Quorn is to roll out Carbon Trust ‘Farm to Fork’ carbon footprint certified data on its packs.

Initially available on 13 products, with more to follow throughout the year, the move forms part of the brand’s 'Step in the right direction' campaign which launched earlier this year.

The campaign highlights how the brand is enabling people to play their part when it comes to sustainable food choices, as part of the fight against climate change.

Spearheaded by a new TV campaign that runs throughout the year, Quorn is calling on consumers to consider their food choices in the fight against climate change.

Phil Watson, commercial director at Quorn Foods said: “We’re living in challenging times at the moment but now more than ever before people are joining together to make a positive impact on the world, so we have continued with our plans to roll out the carbon footprint of products onto packs. This is the decade we need to act, 26% of global emissions come from food and we want to be part of the solution by making it easy for shoppers to make sustainable food choices.”

“As a £200 million brand bringing new shoppers into the category all the time, Quorn can help retailers to meet the needs of the 64% of consumers who want to reduce their carbon footprint to protect the planet for future generations, with our great-tasting range that delivers both health and sustainability benefits.”

Hugh Jones, managing director, the Carbon Trust, said: “We are really excited to be working with Quorn to certify their product carbon footprint data and help to improve communication to its customers. It’s really important that consumers have robust information to help inform their purchases and we’re pleased to be able to work with Quorn on this.”

