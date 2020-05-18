Edge Petrol to host virtual forum

Merril Boulton

Fuel pricing software specialist Edge Petrol is hosting a virtual event taking place this week comprising of two webinars, specifically for independent retailers. Called EdgeForum the webinars aim to provide insight and relevant conversation about what the industry globally is going through right now; plus help attendees gain an in-depth understanding of how the retail fuel industry is navigating through these unprecedented times across both sides of the Atlantic.

The event will feature industry leaders from across the globe who will host one-hour virtual sessions to discuss best practices on how to move forward following the pandemic.

Each session will include a speaker from the US and one from Europe to discuss essential topics and guidance on how to prioritise and readapt.

Event details are as follows:

Tuesday May 19 at 3 pm: 'Keeping the lights on' - risk mitigation and contingency planning for the rest of 2020 with Gus Saggu, finance director, KSC Worldwide and Gregory Hough, VP business development Hough Petroleum.

Wednesday May 20 at 3 pm: 'To buy or not to buy? How does M&A work in a socially distant world?' with Steve Rodell, managing director of Christie & Co; and Ken Shriber, managing director, Petroleum Equity Group.

Register at: https://hubs.ly/H0qmSY-0

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter