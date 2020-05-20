JTI offers to take back cigarettes as menthol ban comes into force

John Wood

With the one-year sell-through period for non-compliant Track & Trace and Menthol & Capsule cigarettes coming to an end today, JTI has made a commitment to take back stock held by retailers.

Ross Hennessy, sales vice president UK, JTI, said: “After listening to feedback from trade customers and retailers across all channels, JTI can now confirm that we will take back all non-compliant Track & Trace and Menthol & Capsule stock held by every retailer who our sales reps visit. We will aim to uplift this stock within 12 weeks from the time our sales reps return to the trade.

“While the current COVID-19 situation is clearly unprecedented, we are determined to continue to support our trade partners through this period of uncertainty and JTI sales representatives are in constant contact with their retailers via phone.

“Should your local JTI representative not be able to visit your store immediately following the implementation of Track & Trace and the Menthol & Capsule Ban on the 20th May 2020, please ensure that you keep JTI Menthol & Capsule and non-complaint Track & Trace stock that needs swapping, separate from other stock.

“For clarification, all retailers will need to supply their JTI rep with both Track & Trace ID codes. As soon as it is safe to do so, your JTI representative will begin visiting again, so please ensure stock has been separated in readiness for their visit. In the meantime, should you require assistance, please either contact your JTI representative by phone, visit our trade website JTI Advance or call the Customer Care Line on 0800 163503.”

