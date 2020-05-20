Landmark ruling on ATM business rates welcomed

Merril Boulton

The long-running dispute over the rating of ATM machines is over following a ruling today (20th May) by the UK Supreme Court on whether ATM facilities, both inside and outside of stores, should be separately assessed for business rates. The answer is no.

A panel of five justices dismissed the Government’s appeal and upheld the Court of Appeal decision from November 2018.

The decision will be welcomed by retailers large and small who will now look to recover the refunds in business rates paid on ATM sites since 2010 - estimated at up to £430m.

ACS chief executive James Lowman who welcomed the ruling, said: “This is a landmark ruling from the Supreme Court which will have huge impact on our sector and will help maintain widespread access to cash. Local shops provide the communities that they serve with vital services, including access to cash, but it had become increasingly difficult for retailers to host ATMs with the high cost of business rates and cuts to interchange fees.

“The Government now needs to implement the Supreme Court ruling by setting up a simple refund process which ensures full compensation is paid to all retailers who have been subject to wrongful business rates bills for ATMs”.

Figures from the 2019 Local Shop Report show that 46% of convenience stores have a free-to-use cash machine, with 18% having to pay to use machine.

ATM supplier Cardtronics was among many companies – including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and the Co-op - that pursued the appeal.

Emily Wood, partner at law firm DMH Stallard and Head of the Real Estate Dispute Resolution team, which represented Cardtronics throughout the litigation said: “We have seen high streets across the country begin to struggle to survive, right through to now where the current pandemic has closed whole towns and isolated communities. As we move out of lockdown, it’s essential that all that can be done is done, to open these high streets up and provide services to rural communities.

“Retaining the imposition of rates on ATMs would have had huge ramifications not only for the industry, but the provision of available cash to spend locally and where needed. More so than ever, in the current climate, the right decision has been upheld by the Court.”

