Welcome Break set to open 72 F&B units by June 4

Merril Boulton

Welcome Break plans to reopen 72 Starbucks (Café and Drive Thru), KFC and/or Burger King units across its 26 motorway service areas by June 4, as the UK starts to return to work.

The company said 32 food and beverage units across 18 motorway service areas have already reopened and by June 4 an additional 40 F&B units across all 26 MSAs will have reopened. This is in addition to all 39 forecourts and 36 retail stores which have remained open throughout the lockdown.

"We remained open throughout the lockdown with a limited offer to support those who needed to stay on the road and required a safe place to rest and refuel," said the company's CEO John Diviney. He added that the move followed much planning and preparation with its brand partners as well as closely following strict Government and Public Health England guidelines to ensure the safety of all.

The company has made a number of important changes to its motorway service areas, including reconfiguring the layout to enable customers to navigate around the building and adhere to social distancing guidelines; plus further stepping up its hygiene and cleaning processes.

“As the lockdown slowly eases and people around the UK gradually return to work we are delighted to be opening up these great brands," said Diviney. "It will provide a much-needed boost to those on the road and to support Britain working again. We very much look forward to welcoming back our returning customers. The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remains our absolute priority and we will continue to be guided by advice from Public Health England at all times”.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: