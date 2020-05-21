Roadchef starts re-opening food and coffee offers in time for Bank Holiday

Merril Boulton

Motorway service area operator, Roadchef, has opened six Costa Drive Thru units - at Strensham, Clacket Lane and

Rownhams.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Roadchef is also bringing back its Fresh Food Café and Chozen Noodle restaurants at Strensham South, joining WHSmith and Spar which have stayed open throughout the lockdown.

The re-openings form part of Roadchef’s phased strategy to safely increase capacity, with new social distancing markings, cleaning procedures and shield guards introduced to protect customers and team members across the estate. The remainder of Roadchef’s Costa estate will follow in the coming weeks, alongside other favourites including McDonald’s, as demand from road users increases.

Roadchef’s service areas remained open for key workers throughout lockdown, providing essential services including fuel, shower and toilet facilities, as well as retail units offering food and drink.

The MSA operator also introduced a support package for drivers working extended hours during lockdown, including doubling free parking period to four hours, significantly reducing 24 hour parking rates and installing microwaves to heat meals.

Mark Fox, CEO of Roadchef, said: “As restrictions begin to lift, we have chosen Strensham South as our main trial site for enhanced safety and social distancing measures, as well as a Costa Drive Thru, Chozen Noodle and Fresh Food Cafe, to ensure the smooth and safe transition of our service areas as customer start to return.

“We hope to begin welcoming more customers back to our other catering and retail outlets over the coming weeks, as restrictions begin to lift and motorway usage increases.”