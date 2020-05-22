Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Moto reopens Costa drive-thru kiosks and trials store openings

John Wood · 22 May, 2020
Moto CEO Ken McMeikan at the opening of the Toddington drive-thru
  (Photo:  )

Motorway service area operator Moto has re-opened all of its Costa Coffee drive-thru kiosks and is re-opening two Costa stores at its Wetherby and Cherwell Valley sites.

The move follows the successful re-opening of two Costa drive-thrus at Toddington services on the M1, which proved that the outlets could be manned and operated within social distancing guidelines.

The re-opening of the Wetherby and Cherwell Valley stores are aimed at establishing the same successful social distancing practices.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to be re-opening all of our Costa Drive-thrus and the additional re-opening of two Costa stores. We know key workers have missed their favourite brands and will be thrilled to see Costa opening up again on Moto sites.”

The drive-thru kiosks, which opened for business on Thursday (21 May) are: Birch East (M62), Cherwell Valley (M40), Knutsford North (M6), Reading East & West (M4), Stafford North (M6) and Wetherby (A1M).

The stores at Wetherby and Cherwell Valley will open on 28 May.

