Moto reopens Costa drive-thru kiosks and trials store openings

John Wood

Moto CEO Ken McMeikan at the opening of the Toddington drive-thru (Photo: )

Motorway service area operator Moto has re-opened all of its Costa Coffee drive-thru kiosks and is re-opening two Costa stores at its Wetherby and Cherwell Valley sites.

The move follows the successful re-opening of two Costa drive-thrus at Toddington services on the M1, which proved that the outlets could be manned and operated within social distancing guidelines.

The re-opening of the Wetherby and Cherwell Valley stores are aimed at establishing the same successful social distancing practices.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to be re-opening all of our Costa Drive-thrus and the additional re-opening of two Costa stores. We know key workers have missed their favourite brands and will be thrilled to see Costa opening up again on Moto sites.”

The drive-thru kiosks, which opened for business on Thursday (21 May) are: Birch East (M62), Cherwell Valley (M40), Knutsford North (M6), Reading East & West (M4), Stafford North (M6) and Wetherby (A1M).

The stores at Wetherby and Cherwell Valley will open on 28 May.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: