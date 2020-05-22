Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Victory as NI forecourts get 12-month business rates holiday

Merril Boulton · 22 May, 2020

Forecourts in Northern Ireland will now enjoy a 12-month ‘business rates holiday’ to bring them in line with those in England and Wales, following extensive lobbying by the PRA.

News of the extension from three months to 12 was revealed yesterday by the Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

“We are very pleased that the Northern Ireland government has taken on board our views and extended the business rates holiday across the nation,” said PRA chairman Brian Madderson, who said he had been advised that some forecourts in NI had had to close for financial reasons.

The PRA has actively lobbied the Northern Ireland government since the initial announcement, corresponding with First Minister Arlene Foster and various departments in Stormont.

Ian Paisley MP’s timely intervention with senior figures in the Assembly to support the PRA may have been a decisive factor in this announcement, according to Madderson, who commented: “This is a package of £213 million that will be vital for the survival of many small, rural filling stations across Northern Ireland.

“Around 85% of all filling stations in Northern Ireland are independently owned and operated, and therefore we are delighted that we have been able to successfully represent and assist them in gaining this important concession on business rates.”

In his letter to First Minister Arlene Foster, Madderson said PRA members had voiced their concerns that the “financial aid package available in England, Wales and now Scotland is markedly more advantageous than offered by your government”.

“…It seems that your government has yet to realise the serious financial damage being inflicted on our members, with fuel demand dropping by as much as 85% or normal volume. It is very clear that petrol stations are badly affected and yet all governments need them to remain open for business to serve all the essential frontline workers.”

Madderson requested that she “immediately re-considers the cash grant and rates holiday and adopts similar policies to those now rolled out in the other home countries. Already we have been advised that some forecourts in NI have had to close for financial reasons and this recommended policy change will surely make further closures less likely”.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.4663.50123.15106.89
East Midlands112.21122.26106.78
London113.5664.90124.71108.57
North East110.8763.90125.50105.36
North West111.4965.90121.74106.55
Northern Ireland108.30111.90101.84
Scotland110.85121.31104.90
South East113.30122.65108.11
South West112.20120.84106.51
Wales110.67120.17104.73
West Midlands112.13125.92106.81
Yorkshire & Humber111.7057.70123.12106.23
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Landmark ruling on ATM business rates wel...

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Landmark ruling on ATM business rates wel...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News