Crystal Display Systems launch temperature-sensing tablet

Merril Boulton

Crystal Display Systems has introduced a new temperature sensing product it hopes will give some reassurances to workplaces and retail spaces, as lockdown is gradually lifted and life slowly adapts to the new realities of social distancing, and enhanced levels of hygiene and symptom awareness.

The Tauri temperature-sensing tablet is an adaptation of the company's existing range of commercial tablet devices, by the addition of a thermal imaging camera system to monitor the temperature of staff and visitors.

Coupled with a simple App and a locked-down operating system, the company said the solution gives a standalone ‘out of the box’ first layer of defence, zero contact, automatic temperature sensing system, at the entrance to a premises or threshold.

“The Tauri works as a self-verification tablet on entry to a premises,” said a spokesperson for the company. “The system monitors the temperature and informs the user of the result visually on the screen alongside an image of the user and a thermal map from the camera. Increasing hygiene and safety as no physical contact is necessary.

“Tauri tablets can check a person’s body temperature under three seconds and within three feet of the monitor using advanced German infrared technology. This is achieved without touching a screen, reducing the need for an inefficient and potentially infectious thermometer. A beep and red light indicates the temperature is too high and a green light when the temperature is acceptable.”

The tablets are standalone automatic with Android 7.1, integrated USB connection and are available in 3 sizes – 10.1in, 15in and 21.5in.

Future upgrade plans for Tauri will include facial recognition with customised flagging, capacity counting, advertising, and reporting.s

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter