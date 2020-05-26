Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Crystal Display Systems launch temperature-sensing tablet

Merril Boulton · 26 May, 2020

Crystal Display Systems has introduced a new temperature sensing product it hopes will give some reassurances to workplaces and retail spaces, as lockdown is gradually lifted and life slowly adapts to the new realities of social distancing, and enhanced levels of hygiene and symptom awareness.

The Tauri temperature-sensing tablet is an adaptation of the company's existing range of commercial tablet devices, by the addition of a thermal imaging camera system to monitor the temperature of staff and visitors.

Coupled with a simple App and a locked-down operating system, the company said the solution gives a standalone ‘out of the box’ first layer of defence, zero contact, automatic temperature sensing system, at the entrance to a premises or threshold.

“The Tauri works as a self-verification tablet on entry to a premises,” said a spokesperson for the company. “The system monitors the temperature and informs the user of the result visually on the screen alongside an image of the user and a thermal map from the camera. Increasing hygiene and safety as no physical contact is necessary.

“Tauri tablets can check a person’s body temperature under three seconds and within three feet of the monitor using advanced German infrared technology. This is achieved without touching a screen, reducing the need for an inefficient and potentially infectious thermometer. A beep and red light indicates the temperature is too high and a green light when the temperature is acceptable.”

The tablets are standalone automatic with Android 7.1, integrated USB connection and are available in 3 sizes – 10.1in, 15in and 21.5in.

Future upgrade plans for Tauri will include facial recognition with customised flagging, capacity counting, advertising, and reporting.s

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.28121.59106.87
East Midlands111.76123.12106.54
London113.47124.97108.20
North East110.34125.25104.79
North West111.33119.82106.56
Northern Ireland108.52111.40102.55
Scotland110.64121.62105.63
South East113.2059.90124.27108.35
South West111.83124.12106.47
Wales110.29113.90104.94
West Midlands112.13125.12106.81
Yorkshire & Humber111.6957.70121.80105.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Garage overcomes break-in to keep support...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Landmark ruling on ATM business rates wel...

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News