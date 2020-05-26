Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
RS Sales launches Covid-19 response product range

Merril Boulton · 26 May, 2020

RS Sales & Distribution Ltd has developed a Covid-19 response product range to support its customers throughout the pandemic crisis.

The new range is designed to help retailers operate within the social distancing directives and keep themselves, their staff, and customers safe.

The range includes social distancing floor marking kits, posters & signs; hand sanitisers, touch free hand soap/sanitiser dispensers; a food-safe broad-spectrum sanitiser that kills 99.99% of coronavirus, sanitising & disinfecting equipment, protective screens and much more.

Retailers can order these items, register their interest or find out more by contacting RS Sales on 0800 849 4119 or visiting www.rssales.co.uk.

