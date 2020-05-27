Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
NFDA welcomes decision to allow car showrooms to reopen

27 May, 2020
Ford Fiesta
The Ford Fiesta is the highest selling car model in the UK
The National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) has welcomed confirmation by the prime minister that car showrooms will be among the first non-essential retail premises allowed to open from June 1.

Last week the NFDA wrote to the prime minister highlighting the sector’s preparedness following the publication of guidance by the NFDA and Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to help ensure all showrooms were safe spaces for employees and customers.

Sue Robinson, director of the NFDA, which represents franchised car and commercial vehicle retailers in the UK, said: “Following our lobbying efforts where we highlighted it was vital to include dealerships in the first wave of non-essential retail reopening, it is positive that the prime minister has confirmed the government intends to reopen car showrooms from 1 June.

“NFDA has worked closely with SMMT to produce guidelines for retailers in line with the Government’s recommendations. Retailers have been working hard to put all necessary measures in place to ensure social distancing can be observed.

“As lockdown measures start to ease, many of us will need cars to get back to work and it is crucial that automotive retailers are open to serve the workforce. The retail automotive sector looks forward to welcoming customers back into showrooms.”

