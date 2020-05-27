Car bursts into flames on the forecourt of A3 service station

John Wood

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to Wisley BP service station, off the A3 southbound in Surrey, on Sunday May 24, after a car burst into flames on the forecourt.

Three appliances, two pumps and a water carrier, were sent to the scene and officers from Surrey Police also attended.

The driver reported that he pulled into the service station after noticing a fault with his car and it then set alight on the forecourt.

A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We were called to Wisley BP service station at approximately 12pm on Sunday May 24 to reports of a single vehicle on fire.

“Three appliances attended, including two pumps and one water carrier. We worked with and had assistance from police in closing the slip road to the service station.

“It has been dealt with by crews and there were no casualties. It was deemed to be accidental.”

