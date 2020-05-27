Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Car bursts into flames on the forecourt of A3 service station

John Wood · 27 May, 2020
fire fighter

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to Wisley BP service station, off the A3 southbound in Surrey, on Sunday May 24, after a car burst into flames on the forecourt.

Three appliances, two pumps and a water carrier, were sent to the scene and officers from Surrey Police also attended.

The driver reported that he pulled into the service station after noticing a fault with his car and it then set alight on the forecourt.

A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We were called to Wisley BP service station at approximately 12pm on Sunday May 24 to reports of a single vehicle on fire.

“Three appliances attended, including two pumps and one water carrier. We worked with and had assistance from police in closing the slip road to the service station.

“It has been dealt with by crews and there were no casualties. It was deemed to be accidental.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.28121.59106.87
East Midlands111.76123.12106.54
London113.47124.97108.20
North East110.34125.25104.79
North West111.33119.82106.56
Northern Ireland108.52111.40102.55
Scotland110.64121.62105.63
South East113.2059.90124.27108.35
South West111.83124.12106.47
Wales110.29113.90104.94
West Midlands112.13125.12106.81
Yorkshire & Humber111.6957.70121.80105.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Garage overcomes break-in to keep support...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Landmark ruling on ATM business rates wel...

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News