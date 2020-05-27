Second man charged over Suffolk service station burglaries

John Wood

A second man has been charged in connection with two service station burglaries in Suffolk.

On Monday 4 May, offenders forced entry to Darsham Service Station on the A12 and stole a large quantity of cigarettes. A short while later, on Tuesday 5 May, the Jet Service Station on Station Road in Framlingham was broken into and a large quantity of cigarettes stolen.

In the second incident the burglars smashed a full length window to gain entry and the manager of the site, Lorna McCurrach, said: “They caused a lot of damage. It’s not just the window. We have to move the emergency pump button because it is against the window, and part of the counter will have to be removed to get the new pane of glass in, so the site will have to close while the window is replaced.”

Thirty two year old Kieron Watkins of no fixed abode had previously been charged in connection with these two incidents. He pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 May and was remanded into custody, pending his sentencing date.

Lowestoft CID has charged a second man, Peter Hallam, aged 45 and of Shipfield in Norwich, with two counts of burglary.

Following an appearance at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 May, Hallam has been remanded into custody. He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday 22 June.

