Cheshire forecourt suffers second armed robbery in under two years

John Wood

Cheshire Police officers are investigating after an armed robbery at a petrol station in Birchwood, on the outskirts of Warrington.

It is the second time an armed robbery has taken place at the site in less than two years.

The BP garage on Oakwood Gate was targeted shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday, May 21.

Police say a man, who is believed to have been armed with a knife, entered the Londis store on the forecourt and stole a quantity of cash. He then fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have yet been made over the incident, and officers are appealing for information from members of the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML710463, or to call Crimestoppers, where they can remain anonymous, on 0800 555111.

In December 2018 a man from Warrington was jailed after carrying out an armed robbery at the site on 21 October that year.

Jason Williamson, of Ramsay Close, Birchwood, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and possessing a drug of class B (cannabis).

The 24-year-old was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

On top of his custodial sentence Williamson was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: