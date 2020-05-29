Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS welcomes proposals to improve crime victims code

John Wood · 29 May, 2020
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

Proposals to restructure the government’s Victim’s Code have been welcomed by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

The Victims’ Code sets out the minimum level of service that victims of crime can expect from criminal justice agencies, and the Ministry of Justice has launched a consultation on proposed updates.

The revised code was published earlier this year and outlined 12 overarching rights that all victims should receive throughout their contact with the criminal justice system.

In its submission ACS welcomed the restructuring of the code making it easier for shopworkers that are victims of violence, abuse and crime to access support. The submission also called for further guidance for businesses on how the code applies, how to provide a named point of contact and what different options are available including the Impact Statement for Business (ISB).

Findings from the ACS 2020 Crime Report show that 83% of people who work in the convenience sector have been subjected to verbal abuse over the last year and there were over 50,000 incidents of violence estimated in the sector, with 25% of incidents resulting in injury.

The ACS Covid-19 Impact Survey revealed that violence and verbal abuse has increased in 40% of stores during lockdown.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We welcome the restructuring of the Victims’ Code to make it easier for shopworkers and retailers to get the support they need and communicate the impact that crime has had on their lives and communities.

“We are calling on the government and police and crime commissioners to do more to tackle violence against shopworkers by introducing tougher penalties, review the out-of-court disposals system and prioritising retail crime in local policing strategies.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.28121.59106.87
East Midlands111.76123.12106.54
London113.47124.97108.20
North East110.34125.25104.79
North West111.33119.82106.56
Northern Ireland108.52111.40102.55
Scotland110.64121.62105.63
South East113.2059.90124.27108.35
South West111.83124.12106.47
Wales110.29113.90104.94
West Midlands112.13125.12106.81
Yorkshire & Humber111.6957.70121.80105.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Rules agreed for age-restricted sales to...

PRA urges government action as forecourt...

InstaVolt starts work on rapid charging h...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Landmark ruling on ATM business rates wel...

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News