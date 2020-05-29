Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Swisse Me introduces a new range of vegan protein treats

John Wood · 29 May, 2020

Swisse Me is about to launch a new range of vegan protein-packed treats intended to nourish the mind, body and soul.

Swisse Me Protein balls launch on June 15 and are made with nut butter, exotic mushroom maitake and friendly bacteria. They are available in four flavours: Cacao & Hazelnut; Cinnamon & Almond; Raspberry & Chia; and Matcha & Cacao.

Their entry to the market will be followed on July 1 by the launch of Swisse Me Protein Powders which will come in four flavours: Vanilla & Cinnamon; Cacao & Hazelnut; Raspberry & Strawberry; and Salted Caramel.

Nykkea Maretic from Swisse Me commented: “The lifestyles of consumers have changed. Traditional proteins are associated with bulking up and weightlifting. We’re changing the narrative to focus on holistic wellness. For consumers who are looking for a new take on protein powders - with added benefits for mind and body support - this is perfect.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.28121.59106.87
East Midlands111.76123.12106.54
London113.47124.97108.20
North East110.34125.25104.79
North West111.33119.82106.56
Northern Ireland108.52111.40102.55
Scotland110.64121.62105.63
South East113.2059.90124.27108.35
South West111.83124.12106.47
Wales110.29113.90104.94
West Midlands112.13125.12106.81
Yorkshire & Humber111.6957.70121.80105.92
