Blossom Hill launches social media partnership with florist

John Wood · 29 May, 2020

Treasury Wine Estates is launching Friendship Fridays, a new Blossom Hill social media partnership with Arena Flowers, aiming to keep loved ones connected.

Friendship Friday will feature a competition every Wednesday until 17 June. Partnering with Arena Flowers, consumers can enter the competition via Instagram and will have the opportunity to win a prize to surprise loved ones with a complimentary bouquet of flowers and a bottle of Blossom Hill Gin Fizz Rhubarb and take part in a programme of flower workshops. Winners and their nominated friends will be sent a unique code to enjoy a virtual workshop conducted by Arena Flowers hosted via Zoom to guide them through arranging their blooms, as well as some tips and tricks for creating either a floral headpiece or corsage. The virtual workshops are held every Friday until 26th June.

“Consumers are seeking new ways to connect and digital platforms have never been so central to our communications,” said Ben Blake, head of marketing for EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates. “There has been an 89% increase in social media consumption since March and by creating authentic, relatable content, we hope to enable our consumers to easily join online communities and continue sociability they are used to, at home.

“There is also a need to be emotionally connected. The series of workshops speak to various audiences and aims to bring people closer together by encouraging social gatherings, virtually and enjoying shared passions. The brand is evolving and we listen closely to all consumer feedback – we want to ensure we continue to innovate and excite customers with new flavours and combinations that suit every occasion.”

The campaign is supported by a four-week media partnership with Blossom Hill taking over Time Out’s website and social platforms. It will be supported by additional consumer PR.

