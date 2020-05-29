Country Life renews partnership with heritage bodies

John Wood

Butter brand Country Life has renewed its partnership activity with English Heritage and the Welsh historic environment service Cadw for a second year.

The campaign will run across a full year and offers consumers a ‘2 for 1 entry’ mechanic across promotional packs of Country Life, granting shoppers free entry with every purchase of a full price adult ticket to English Heritage and Cadw historic sites across England and Wales.

Geethika Bhattacharya, Country Life brand manager, commented: “We’re delighted to once again be teaming up with English Heritage and Cadw to reward Country Life shoppers with this ticket offer. The first year of our partnership has proved hugely successful for both partners, seeing over 82,000 promotional codes accessed across the year, with 15% of those tickets redeemed.

“With our consumers clearly appreciating the added value this partnership brings, it felt only logical to renew our commitment for a second year. We’ve worked hard with English Heritage and Cadw to reinforce the proposition and make our second year of activity even stronger, including significantly reducing the number of date exclusions on which consumers can redeem their ticket.

“While our partners have unfortunately had to temporarily close their sites during April and May to support social distancing, we are optimistic that it will soon be possible to relax these measures; and with prospects of foreign travel unlikely over Summer 2020, appetite for UK-based activities is likely to be significant.

“We remain confident therefore that the collaboration will continue to help strengthen our unique positioning and reinforce our British heritage, which we know to play an important role in decision making for our target shopper; while our refreshed promotional pack designs will help drive impact and disruption at fixture.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: