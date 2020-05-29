Froneri expands Extreme cones range with new flavour

John Wood

Ice cream maker Froneri has expanded its range of indulgent Extrȇme cones with the launch of a new Brownies & Cream flavour.

Brunhilde van Antwerp, UK head of marketing at Froneri, commented: “Extrȇme continues to thrive thanks to the innovative combination of flavours and textures which allow us to drive satisfaction from the first lick to the last bite.”

The Extrȇme Brownies and Cream Cone is available now in a multipack of four with an RRP of £3.

www.froneri.uk.com

