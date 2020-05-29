Petits Filous unveils new Goodness campaign

Children’s yoghurt brand Petits Filous has unveiled its new Goodness campaign which highlights the brand’s credentials as a healthy snack for children, grounded in goodness.

The £4m-plus ATL and shopper activity was preceded by a recent sugar reduction across its core range, and will target parents with children aged 3-6 years old.

Ben Thompson-Star, brand manager for Petits Filous, said: “Petits Filous is already well-established within the category, worth £42.9m, so now we’re working to assuage parental concerns about the health credentials of the snacks they are giving to their kids, particularly within the yoghurt category. With Petits Filous they know they are getting a great tasting snack with calcium and vitamin D that their little ones will love.

“We’ve always believed in laying strong foundations for the development of all children. We can connect with parents through this campaign, but also encourage kids to be kids and play and imagine. That way we’re staying firmly at the heart of families to help them deliver a childhood full of goodness.”

