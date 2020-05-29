Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ferrero teams up with Coca-Cola for limited edition Tic Tac launch

John Wood · 29 May, 2020

Ferrero has launched a limited-edition Tic Tac Coca-Cola, which is a result of a collaboration between two brands.

The special edition will be available in the next few months in more than 70 countries around the world, and the introduction of the limited edition will supported by a 360° global integrated communications plan.

Tic Tac Coca-Cola will be available to retailers across the UK throughout summer 2020, presented in three packs: 18g (37 tictacs) RRP 62p; 49g (100 tictacs) RRP £1.41; and 98g (200 tictacs) RRP £2.70.

https://www.tictac.com/uk/en/

