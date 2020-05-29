LowCVP fires the starting gun on a 'decade of change for transport'

Merril Boulton

Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) has received cross-government commitment to its model of partnership working and has published its new annual work programme with net zero as the clear, ultimate destination.

Key features of its work will include supporting drivers to adopt electric cars and vans, plus embracing the role of hydrogen in the road transport sector.

The next 12 months will see LowCVP continue to be supported by the Departments for Transport, Business (BEIS) and Defra’s Joint Air Quality Unit (JAQU), helping to navigate policy and initiatives in the next phase of the transition to a net zero transport system.

The statement from LowCVP says 2020-21 will be critical for road transport as the government consults on plans to phase out cars and vans with internal combustion engines within 15 years and promises to publish a broader Transport Decarbonisation Plan by the end of this year.

The work will continue to develop the evidence and knowledge-base needed, via research and consensus, but LowCVP will broaden its reach and membership into related industries and sectors. Highlights include maximising the market (and carbon savings) of renewable fuels in the current vehicle fleet; unlocking the potential carbon benefits from the PLV (powered light vehicle) sector; supporting drivers to adopt electric cars and vans and helping deliver the electric energy system needed to power them; embracing the role of hydrogen in the road transport sector; driving zero emission solutions for urban public transport in buses and taxis; and supporting the vital freight and commercial vehicle community to decarbonise with the best vehicles and fuels for the task.

As the mobility, energy and, indeed, digital systems become more integrated and co-dependant, LowCVP said it would also continue the ground-breaking work to help deliver the actions of the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce - convened by LowCVP and involving over 350 organisations from across the energy and mobility sectors – which reported its findings and recommendations earlier this year.

LowCVP Managing Director Andy Eastlake said: “The new work programme fires the starting gun on a decade of change for transport with vehicles, infrastructure and connectivity providing the tools to meet the UK’s need to deliver sustainability in terms of energy, mobility and behaviour.

“The LowCVP and its members will continue to be at the centre of this exciting transition as industry reinvents itself for net zero. Come and join the Partnership for what promises to be an exciting road to a zero emissions future!”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter