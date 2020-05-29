Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Fuel · Technology

LowCVP fires the starting gun on a 'decade of change for transport'

Merril Boulton · 29 May, 2020

Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) has received cross-government commitment to its model of partnership working and has published its new annual work programme with net zero as the clear, ultimate destination.

Key features of its work will include supporting drivers to adopt electric cars and vans, plus embracing the role of hydrogen in the road transport sector.

The next 12 months will see LowCVP continue to be supported by the Departments for Transport, Business (BEIS) and Defra’s Joint Air Quality Unit (JAQU), helping to navigate policy and initiatives in the next phase of the transition to a net zero transport system.

The statement from LowCVP says 2020-21 will be critical for road transport as the government consults on plans to phase out cars and vans with internal combustion engines within 15 years and promises to publish a broader Transport Decarbonisation Plan by the end of this year. 

The work will continue to develop the evidence and knowledge-base needed, via research and consensus, but LowCVP will broaden its reach and membership into related industries and sectors. Highlights include maximising the market (and carbon savings) of renewable fuels in the current vehicle fleet; unlocking the potential carbon benefits from the PLV (powered light vehicle) sector; supporting drivers to adopt electric cars and vans and helping deliver the electric energy system needed to power them; embracing the role of hydrogen in the road transport sector; driving zero emission solutions for urban public transport in buses and taxis; and supporting the vital freight and commercial vehicle community to decarbonise with the best vehicles and fuels for the task.

As the mobility, energy and, indeed, digital systems become more integrated and co-dependant, LowCVP said it would also continue the ground-breaking work to help deliver the actions of the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce - convened by LowCVP and involving over 350 organisations from across the energy and mobility sectors – which reported its findings and recommendations earlier this year.

LowCVP Managing Director Andy Eastlake said: “The new work programme fires the starting gun on a decade of change for transport with vehicles, infrastructure and connectivity providing the tools to meet the UK’s need to deliver sustainability in terms of energy, mobility and behaviour.

“The LowCVP and its members will continue to be at the centre of this exciting transition as industry reinvents itself for net zero. Come and join the Partnership for what promises to be an exciting road to a zero emissions future!”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.28121.59106.87
East Midlands111.76123.12106.54
London113.47124.97108.20
North East110.34125.25104.79
North West111.33119.82106.56
Northern Ireland108.52111.40102.55
Scotland110.64121.62105.63
South East113.2059.90124.27108.35
South West111.83124.12106.47
Wales110.29113.90104.94
West Midlands112.13125.12106.81
Yorkshire & Humber111.6957.70121.80105.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Rules agreed for age-restricted sales to...

PRA urges government action as forecourt...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Ascona Group to transfer all 37 of its si...

Landmark ruling on ATM business rates wel...

Euro Garages takes lease on petrol statio...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News