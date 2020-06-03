Man armed with hammer robs Belfast filling station

John Wood

A man wearing a surgical mask and armed with a hammer has robbed a petrol filling station in Upper Newtownards Road in East Belfast.

He is believed to have fled in the direction on the Ulster Hospital with money from the till.

Officers from the Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for information following the incident on Tuesday June 2.

A spokesman said: "It was reported, just after 1pm, that a man had entered the shop, wearing a surgical mask and armed with a hammer. He demanded the contents of the till and subsequently made off, with a sum of money, on foot in the direction of the Ulster Hospital.

"While no one was physically harmed, this has understandably been a distressing experience for the members of staff.

"I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 944 of 02/06/20. We're especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the man leaving the shop or forecourt."

Any information can be reported online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

