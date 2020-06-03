Food to go brands continue cautious return to forecourts

John Wood

Petrol filling stations and motorway service areas are continuing a gradual reopening of their branded food to go branches as the lockdown eases and demand begins to return.

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go reopened its Subway branch at Chanterlands on Wednesday June 3 and says it is the start of a phased return of all its Subway branches.

To keep in line with government guidance social distancing measures have been put in place, with a limited number of people allowed in at a time.

Initially there will only be a limited menu available and customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment wherever possible.

An online order option has also been introduced through the Subway app, allowing customers to order and pay before collecting in store, and an Uber Eats option is expected to be introduced shortly.

Meanwhile motorway service area operator Moto is reopening a further 130 of its food brand outlets.

By the end of the month an additional 60 Costa Coffee stores, 41 Greggs shops, 24 Burger King restaurants, five KFC restaurants and four Marks & Spencer food stores will be open for business. Measures have been put in place to ensure the continued safety of colleagues and customers, including hand sanitisers at every counter and social distancing measures across each motorway service area.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “The accelerated reopening plans will support all of those using the UK motorway network and we are delighted to be bringing back these hugely popular brands for our customers. It’s fantastic that we can also welcome back many of our furloughed colleagues who provide outstanding levels of service. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues remains of paramount importance as we re-open our food and drinks brands.”

