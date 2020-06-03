Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Food to go brands continue cautious return to forecourts

John Wood · 03 June, 2020
Sewell on the go branding

Petrol filling stations and motorway service areas are continuing a gradual reopening of their branded food to go branches as the lockdown eases and demand begins to return.

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go reopened its Subway branch at Chanterlands on Wednesday June 3 and says it is the start of a phased return of all its Subway branches.

To keep in line with government guidance social distancing measures have been put in place, with a limited number of people allowed in at a time.

Initially there will only be a limited menu available and customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment wherever possible.

An online order option has also been introduced through the Subway app, allowing customers to order and pay before collecting in store, and an Uber Eats option is expected to be introduced shortly.

Meanwhile motorway service area operator Moto is reopening a further 130 of its food brand outlets.

By the end of the month an additional 60 Costa Coffee stores, 41 Greggs shops, 24 Burger King restaurants, five KFC restaurants and four Marks & Spencer food stores will be open for business. Measures have been put in place to ensure the continued safety of colleagues and customers, including hand sanitisers at every counter and social distancing measures across each motorway service area.

Ken McMeikan, Moto’s CEO, said: “The accelerated reopening plans will support all of those using the UK motorway network and we are delighted to be bringing back these hugely popular brands for our customers. It’s fantastic that we can also welcome back many of our furloughed colleagues who provide outstanding levels of service. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues remains of paramount importance as we re-open our food and drinks brands.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.6064.60121.00107.57
East Midlands112.14121.84107.50
London113.60124.14108.74
North East110.9563.90125.31105.73
North West111.56121.79106.78
Northern Ireland108.93114.90103.65
Scotland111.31122.05105.92
South East113.3559.90123.22108.19
South West112.0958.90123.24106.99
Wales110.68120.57105.17
West Midlands112.32122.47107.23
Yorkshire & Humber111.71121.15106.44
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Three men arrested after tobacco seizure...

Pandemic could impact EV growth

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

PRA urges government action as forecourt...

Rules agreed for age-restricted sales to...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News