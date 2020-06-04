Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

UKIFDA joins scheme to offset carbon impact

Merril Boulton · 04 June, 2020
Guy Pulham, chief executive, UKIFDA
  (Photo:  )

The UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association (UKIFDA) has joined a carbon compensation scheme and teamed up with Portland Fuel in a bid to offset its carbon impact.

The trade association has been participating in the TIST (The International Small Group and Tree Planting) Program in Kenya since March 1, 2020 to compensate for the carbon emissions associated with its operations.

It has also joined forces with Portland Fuel to be able to offer this carbon compensation programme to all its members, both full and associate members, across the UK and Ireland.

"The environment is vitally important and matters to us all, and we feel strongly that UKIFDA and the liquid fuels industry have a key role to play in leading by example when it comes to climate change," says Guy Pulham, UKIFDA chief executive.

"We want to reduce our carbon footprint - which is why we are delighted to have invested in the TIST Program through our partnership with Portland Fuel and their carbon compensation programme - which is available to all our members.

"As a trade association, we spend much of our time lobbying the government for support on the many green-centric initiatives our industry is undertaking or wants to pursue.

"Recently, we have been lobbying for the inclusion of biofuels as part of the solution to achieve the government's decarbonisation targets. A number of sectors including construction, transport, agriculture, and domestic heating rely on liquid fuels as a cost-effective and efficient fuel, which is why we are passionate to reduce carbon emissions in the meantime.

"TIST is a combined reforestation and sustainable development project in Kenya that is carried out by subsistence farmers. The scheme already supports the reforestation and biodiversity efforts of more than 65,000 subsistence farmers.

"As part of our commitment to carbon emissions reductions, we have teamed up with Portland Fuel to offer this carbon compensation programme to all our members.

"It is a simple and affordable scheme whereby Voluntary Carbon Units (VCUs), often referred to as carbon offsets, are purchased to neutralise the carbon footprint of our industry. These VCUs are purchased from specific carbon reducing projects and a certificate is provided to the customer or business owner to say how much CO2 has been removed from the environment as a result.

"UKIFDA members are able to calculate their carbon emissions as part of this scheme, using Portland Fuel's carbon calculator. Based on fuel grade, annual usage, and the percentage of CO2 emissions you want to reduce, you are given an equivalent CO2 tonnage - which allows you to offset the carbon by purchasing VCUs. This same process can be followed if our members want to calculate the carbon footprint of customers to give them the option to offset their carbon emissions.

"This carbon compensation scheme does not mean that we stop the transitional work towards biofuels. We will continue to do all we can to persuade governments that the liquid fuels industry and its customers can and should play their part in achieving net zero carbon emissions in UK and Ireland."

Portland MD James Spencer acknowledged the value of working with UKIFDA: "For Portland, it was important we partnered with a national and far-sighted trade association to get our carbon compensation programme off the ground. We know UKIFDA well and are delighted to be working with them on this ground-breaking initiative."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 June 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East112.6064.60121.00107.57
East Midlands112.14121.84107.50
London113.60124.14108.74
North East110.9563.90125.31105.73
North West111.56121.79106.78
Northern Ireland108.93114.90103.65
Scotland111.31122.05105.92
South East113.3559.90123.22108.19
South West112.0958.90123.24106.99
Wales110.68120.57105.17
West Midlands112.32122.47107.23
Yorkshire & Humber111.71121.15106.44
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Three men arrested after tobacco seizure...

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

LowCVP fires the starting gun on a 'decad...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Pay rise for retail staff as BP adopts Re...

PRA urges government action as forecourt...

Rules agreed for age-restricted sales to...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Government accused of bias against hydrog...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

Have you introduced a new way of doing business/added new services during the pandemic, that you will continue to offer in the future?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News