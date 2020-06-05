Police seeking gunman who fired into ceiling of forecourt store

John Wood

A puff of smoke is visible on CCTV as the gun is fired (Photo: )

A gunman who fired a gun into the ceiling of a forecourt store is wanted by Greater Manchester Police.

Officers have released CCTV footage following an armed robbery at Shell Greengate Service Station in Middleton on Wednesday 27 May.

Shortly before 10pm a man – who was armed with a gun – threated staff members and shot a bullet into the ceiling. A puff of smoke from the gun is clearly visible on the CCTV as it goes off.

The staff fled into a back room and the man attempted to access the till from across the counter, dropping his gun as he did so.

No one was injured during the robbery but staff were left shaken.

The man didn’t get away with any cash, but he did steal bottles of wine and tobacco before making off on foot towards Main Way.

Detective sergeant Richard Shelton, of GMP’s Rochdale division, said: “This was a frightening incident which has left a number of people feeling anxious and fearful.

“We are treating this robbery very seriously and investigating all available lines of enquiry. In his attempt to flee, the offender left his gun behind which has been seized and sent for forensic analysis by our officers.

“We have released CCTV footage of the incident and are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may be able to help with our investigation.

“I am asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have any information at all, no matter how small you may think it is, to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

To view the CCTV footage click here.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call police on 0161 856 4668, quoting incident number 3121 of 27/05/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: