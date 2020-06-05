RAC predicts fuel price rises after they fall to a four-year low in May

John Wood

The average price of unleaded petrol fell to its lowest level for more than four years in May, but RAC Fuel Watch is predicting prices are about to rise.

Average prices at forecourts fell more than 3ppl last month, from 108.95ppl at the start of May to 105.81ppl by 21 May. Diesel fell by a similar amount, with the average cost of a litre down from 114.54p to 111.23p.

The RAC data showed that supermarkets had the lowest prices, with all the major retailers having held their low prices for three weeks now. Three retailers – Tesco, Morrisons and Asda – were all selling unleaded for around £1 per litre, while the cheapest diesel was 104.7ppl at Asda and Morrisons.

However, as a result of a rebound in the world oil price, which was up $15.59 in the month to end May at $34.44 a barrel (an 83% increase), wholesale petrol prices rose by 7ppl during the course of the month, with diesel up 4.5ppl. The RAC believes that if retailers continue with the same pricing strategies they employed before the lockdown, these wholesale price increases could translate into small increases at the pumps during June.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “There’s no doubting that, as the lockdown is eased slightly in different parts of the UK and drivers begin to travel more often, it’s currently cheaper to fill up now than it has been since 2016.

“How long these lower pump prices remain, however, is debatable and is largely dependent on events taking place thousands of miles away from the UK. The impact of the coronavirus on world travel and economic activity has dramatically reduced the global demand for oil, which is forcing major oil producing nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia to agree production cuts to shore up the barrel price.

“How far they go with these cuts, and how quickly, will be crucial in determining what happens with prices at the pumps over the next few months. Last month, as we expected, the oil price began to creep back up. If this continues in June, a rise in the cost of filling up is almost inevitable.”

