pladis adds extra crunch to its Flipz brand

John Wood

Snacking company pladis is aiming to provide extra crunch to the snacking aisle with another ‘swavoury’ addition to its Flipz brand: Flipz Strawberry Cheesecake.

This new flavour combination will offer consumers the familiar sweet and salty taste, however instead of the usual chocolate coating, the latest product uses pretzels in a Strawberry Cheesecake glaze.

“Since introducing Flipz to UK consumers back in 2018, our shopper base has remained incredibly loyal – with a strong repeat purchase rate of over 30%. We can attribute the brand’s success to the uniqueness of its ‘swavoury’ flavour,” said Jonathan Bull, head of McVitie’s commercial and seasonal brands at pladis UK&I.

“In addition to the brand’s established shopper base, we want to help retailers drive incremental sales by encouraging new shoppers – especially younger consumers – to buy into Flipz. This is why we’re particularly passionate about innovation across the range and adding exciting flavour combinations to our core line-up.”

