pladis adds extra crunch to its Flipz brand

John Wood · 05 June, 2020

Snacking company pladis is aiming to provide extra crunch to the snacking aisle with another ‘swavoury’ addition to its Flipz brand: Flipz Strawberry Cheesecake.

This new flavour combination will offer consumers the familiar sweet and salty taste, however instead of the usual chocolate coating, the latest product uses pretzels in a Strawberry Cheesecake glaze.

“Since introducing Flipz to UK consumers back in 2018, our shopper base has remained incredibly loyal – with a strong repeat purchase rate of over 30%. We can attribute the brand’s success to the uniqueness of its ‘swavoury’ flavour,” said Jonathan Bull, head of McVitie’s commercial and seasonal brands at pladis UK&I.

“In addition to the brand’s established shopper base, we want to help retailers drive incremental sales by encouraging new shoppers – especially younger consumers – to buy into Flipz. This is why we’re particularly passionate about innovation across the range and adding exciting flavour combinations to our core line-up.”

