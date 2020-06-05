Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Häagen-Dazs removes single-use plastic spoon from mini cup multipacks

John Wood · 05 June, 2020

Ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs has ceased including a single-use plastic spoon in its mini cup multipacks.

The brand estimates the initiative will save 126 tonnes of plastic and prevent the distribution of around 30 million plastic spoons in the UK on an annual basis.

The removal is the first step for Häagen-Dazs in a plan to become more sustainable, and it promises more initiatives will be announced later this year.

The brand is also pledging to produce 100% recyclable packaging by 2022, in a move that will save 1,700 tonnes of plastic on a global scale. By 2025, it aims to be plastic-free across its entire portfolio.

Kat Jones, marketing manager at Häagen-Dazs UK, said: “As a category leader we wanted to demonstrate our true commitment towards a more sustainable future. Removing non-recyclable plastic from every mini cup multipack is the right first step.

Our journey to becoming more sustainable is an ongoing process, but we’re dedicated to exploring additional options to further reduce the environmental impact of our products.”

The first mini cup multipacks without plastic spoons are currently on sale (£4.20-£4.99 RRP).

