Mondelēz International extends Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Treasures brand

John Wood

Mondelēz International is launching a new series for its Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Treasures brand with Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Treasures Space Series.

The Space series will feature a new space themed design on pack and on supporting POS to ensure it stands out from the first Freddo Treasures series, Hunters, which hit shelves in January 2019. The Space series includes games and characters.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Treasures were developed to align to a parental need for a treat-based reward under 100 calories. The new Space range continues this, with only 76 calories per pack.

Additionally, rolling out across the market from 10 June is Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Treasures White, which will offer shoppers the same characters from the space series alongside Cadbury White chocolate Buttons.

Nicole Dudley, brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo at Mondelēz International, said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Treasures has delivered tremendous success in its first year on shelf, as it was the number one NPD launch in Standard Chocolate in 2019. We’re confident that the new Space range will continue the success of this incredible new product.

“In consumer testing, our Space series theme surpassed the performance of our first series, Hunters. We know that it’s going to drive real excitement among shoppers and the space theme gives retailers the chance to create impactful displays in store.

“Additionally, we know white chocolate sales are rising as shoppers look for new options when they’re looking for a treat. Cadbury Dairy Milk Treasures White will help give choice to those adult shoppers wanting to buy a different treat for others.”

The marketing campaign is backed by a media investment across the year, highlighting the fact that each Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Treasure pack contains only 77 calories.

