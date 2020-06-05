Pastorfrigor GB introduces new refrigeration option for retailers

John Wood

Pastorfrigor GB, the Essex-based commercial refrigeration business, has launched its new generation integral Genova Overview range of refrigeration.

The plug-in Genova Overview range of refrigeration is a quick turnkey solution for supermarkets, convenience stores and food-to-go businesses that looks to replace their refrigeration overnight.

“The main benefit of choosing our Genova Overview range is that by using our integrals it is an overnight change in refrigeration rather than days of work by using a remote option. This allows sites to open the following day without losing any business time,” said Simon Robinson, managing director at Pastorfrigor GB.

The new Genova Overview (OV) range heralds the next phase in modern and efficient refrigeration by providing a complete green integral solution for any business using refrigeration. The entire Genova OV Range is available using the natural refrigerant R290.

Pastorfrigor says the GD cabinets are the lowest energy in class delivering an additional 25% energy saving over the older Genova model, while its BT Frozen food cabinets are also available on R455a, which is a new blend with a very low GWP at just 150 making its full glass door frozen a more attractive solution.

Robinson said Pastorfrigor had continued operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic: “We are supporting a number of supermarkets, discount and convenience stores by continuing to install new refrigeration. We have also seen a huge increase in demand for our parts division and we have been taking orders on a daily basis,” said Robinson.

He added: “The health and safety of our staff, site personnel and the wider community is our top priority and all installation work is being carried out in line with government guidelines,” Robinson added.

01279 876919

www.pastorfrigorgb.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: